Ray-Ban

52mm Wayfarer Sunglasses

$151.00 $79.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care These luxe Ray-Ban sunglasses are a versatile and protective accessory must-have. - Style: Wayfarer - Size: 52-21-140mm (eye-bridge-temple) - Frame Color: Black, Shiny Havana - Lens Color: Black (smoke mono), Shiny Havana (brown mono) - Frame Material: Propionate - 100% UV protection - Nose Pads: Integrated nose guards - Made in Italy Proposition 65 is a California regulation that requires special warnings to be presented to customers if a product contains certain quantities of chemicals or toxicants known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. Item #6479512