Fendi

52mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

$390.00 $129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Expect compliments when you head out wearing these contemporary logo emblazoned sunglasses by Fendi. 52mm lens width; 23mm bridge width; 150mm temple length 100% UV protection Integrated nose guards Acetate Made in Italy Item #6615488 Helpful info: Sunglasses Fit Guide