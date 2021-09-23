Random House

52 Lists For Calm

Product Description Develop peace of mind and serenity through the calming practice of list-making. Create 52 lists, one for each week of the year, in this lovely undated hardback journal, and along the way, develop a personalized tool kit at the back of the book as a quick reference with strategies to turn to for relief. Includes 52 listing prompts divided into 4 sections- Be Present, Look Back, Move Forward, and Release, plus tips and strategies for mindfulness and relaxation, thought-provoking quotes, short inspiring essays, soothing photography and illustrations, metallic-foil accents, and a ribbon. Those suffering from anxiety, tension, and burnout will find the journal particularly helpful, although anyone can benefit. About the Author Moorea Seal is a Seattle-based author, fashion and lifestyle retailer, designer, and avid list maker whose books have been praised on Oprah.com among other publications. Her passions lie in helping readers and writers discover their own resiliency through list making, positive contemplation, and self-expression. When she's not adventuring with her partner Max and dog Lemon, she can be found in her Seattle storefront, also named Moorea Seal, and online. Industry Reviews Praise for Moorea Seal and the 52 Lists Series "Your checklist for making positive changes." --Oprah.com "This beautiful book features 52 prompts that range from the thoughtful to the aspirational." --Real Simple "For many of us, hearing the word 'list' probably conjures up a visual of a familiar grocery or to-do list...But as it turns out, lists can be so much more." --Amy Poehler's Smart Girls "Each of the list prompts in this pretty, hardcover journal promises to help you find the key to your happiness and bring more balance into your life." --Buzzfeed "...this book filled with pages of joy-boosting prompts, frame-worthy illustrations, and stunning photography that is sure to spark her artsy side." --Women's Health Magazine "If you're a fan of lists, diaries, or New Year's resolutions, you'll love this journal filled with prompts based on happiness research." --Shape "Filled with beautiful prompts that offer endless thought-starters for meaningful writing that flows naturally." --Yoga Journal "A book like this reminds even the busiest people to slow down and think about what makes them, well, them every once in a while." --Bustle