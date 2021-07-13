The White Company

52 Aperture Year In Memories Photo Frame

£195.00

At The White Company

This stunning centrepiece frame is perfect for displaying treasured memories, and makes a thoughtful gift, too. Containing 52 apertures it allows you to add a photograph for every week of the year, so you can showcase landmark moments, such as your child’s first year, your first year of marriage or a year in the life of your friends and family. This lovely square format is also ideal for showcasing your favourite foodie photos, style snaps, selfies and Instagram adventures. Stylish and modern, it’s made from an Ayous wood and a high-quality Perspex window. The aperture size displays a 2.5x2.5” photo, so we recommend printing 4x4” to allow room to mount and secure your photo in place. Online exclusive, not available in stores