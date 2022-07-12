New Balance

515 V3 Sneaker

$74.99 $42.99

Buy Now Review It

Imported Rubber sole Lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel increases comfort NB Comfort Insert offers additional cushioning Rubber outsole Classic saddle branding and '80s-inspired design for a sporty look Created for both comfort and style, the New Balance WL515V3 is poised to become your next everyday staple. Featuring classic logo branding and an '80s-inspired upper, these women's casual shoes keep your look above the trends. These kicks also include a lightweight EVA midsole and comfort insert for underfoot cushioning that helps you get through your day with ease.