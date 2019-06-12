Bonnie Plants

5101 Pineapple Sage Herb Plant

A gorgeous landscape plant, Pineapple Sage has green leaves that smell faintly of pineapple. In the late summer to early fall, when many other plants are on their way out, it produces lots of pretty red blooms that bear the same tantalizing scent. Those flowers are edible, and are an ingenious way to dress up a salad or dessert. Pineapple Sage leaves can be used fresh or dried, and make wonderful tea. The plant ultimately grows into a 3- to 4-foot tall bush that attracts all sorts of pollinators, including butterflies and hummingbirds.