Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Mother's Day Gifts
SMEG
50s Retro Style Espresso Coffee Machine
$449.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Keep Calm And Carry On
Keep Calm And Carry On Pink Mug
$11.51
from
Keep Calm And Carry On
BUY
SimpleTaste
Electric Masticating Juicer Extractor
$89.99
$71.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Almond
Nonstick Ceramic Copper Frying Pan
$32.83
$24.63
from
Amazon
BUY
Magic Bullet
Magic Bullet Blender, Small, Silver, 11 Piece Set
$39.99
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from SMEG
SMEG
50's Retro Style Aesthetic Refrigerator
$1999.00
from
Houzz
BUY
SMEG
Pastel Blue Stand Mixer
$459.95
$344.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
SMEG
Smeg Kettle
$170.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
SMEG
'50s Retro Style Five-quart Stand Mixer
$459.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Kitchen
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted