SweetAppleStoresUK

50ml Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9% Pure – Hand Sanitiser & Disinfectant Spray

$5.22

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

50ml bottle of 99.9 pure Isopropyl Alcohol (Rubbing Alcohol) with atomiser mist spray cap. - Suitable for use as a hand sanitiser. Apply the spray to hands, electrical equipment and any other items to quickly disinfect and sanitise against 99.9 of germs. - Isopropyl alcohol quickly air dries and