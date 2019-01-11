Stuart Weitzman

5050 Shopping Tote Medium

$1100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stuart Weitzman

The 5050 Shopping Tote Medium is a direct reference to the classic Stuart Weitzman shopping bag with a structured silhouette and knotted narrow leather top handles. Its unique mixed-material design crafted from leather, textured leather and suede pays homage to the iconic 5050 boot (renowned for its signature micro stretch and leather or suede construction). This distinct carryall features four knotted leather ties — one of which is adorned with a metal cube ornament. Carry it as a top handle, or attach the leather strap diagonally or across and wear it on your shoulder for a more relaxed look. This style essential works for work or weekend with a moto jacket, high-waisted trousers and your favorite booties.