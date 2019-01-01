Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Stuart Weitzman

5050 Over The Knee Boots

$655.00
At Zappos
These bodacious over-the-knee 5050 boots are half rockstar, half supermodel!Available in a variety of upper materials.
Featured in 1 story
The Most Comfortable Boots Of 2018, Right This Way
by Marissa Rosenblum