Levi's

501® Skinny Women’s Jeans

$89.50 $44.75

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Close your eyes. Think “jeans.” Now open. They were 501s®, right? They’re literally the blueprint for every pair of jeans in existence—burned into the world’s collective cortex ever since Levi Strauss (the man himself!) invented them in 1873. To this day they've never gone out of style. And they never will. The timeless 501® Jean, reinterpreted for today with a sleek skinny leg A blank canvas for self-expression Crafted with a hint of stretch Style # 295020179 Color: Life's Work - Dark Wash How it Fits Fitted through the hip and thigh High rise: 11.125" Skinny leg opening: 12.25" Inseam: 30" Measurements based on size 27 waist Composition & Care 99% cotton, 1% elastane Low stretch denim Button fly 5-pocket styling Imported