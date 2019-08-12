Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Levi's

501 Skinny Jean

$98.00
At Urban Outfitters
Classic 501 skinny jeans from iconic label, Levis. Stretch denim cut in a relaxed-slim fit through the skinny-cut leg. Featuring a high waist topped with 5 pockets and a hidden button fly. Finished with a hint of distressing at the chewed hem.
Featured in 1 story
Every Denim Collection Needs A Pair Of These
by Ray Lowe