Levi's

501 Original Shorts (plus Size)

$69.50 $48.65

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Our 501 Original Fit Jeans alter ego but shorter and a little more casual. Perfectly timeless and effortlessly cool. our 501 Original Short is the ultimate style essential that defines your waist and hugs you in all the right places. The original jean shorts with the iconic straight fit and signature button fly The ultimate style essential that defines your waist and hugs you in all the right places All-American style