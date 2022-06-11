Levi's

501® Original High Rise Women’s Shorts

$69.50 $49.98

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Inspired by the Levi's® Fresh Produce collection from 1973, Levi's® Fresh is a new line of sustainably produced clothing. Made with plant-based, planet-friendly dyes, it's a major mood-booster of color, comfort and feel-good style. And here's the Levi's® Fresh take on a high-rise version of the first-ever jean shorts. An iconic style that defines your waist and hugs you in all the right places, our 501® Shorts blend with your personal aesthetic for all-around wear. The first-ever jean shorts, updated with a waist-defining high rise and the Levi's® Fresh treatment A universally-flattering summer essential Designed with a vintage-inspired fit Finished with a cut-off hem See More Style # 563270246 Color: Lavender - Purple