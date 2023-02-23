Levi's

501® Original Fit Selvedge Women’s Jeans

Close your eyes. Think “jeans.” Now open. They were 501® Originals, right? They’re literally the blueprint for every pair of jeans in existence—burned into the world’s collective cortex ever since Levi Strauss (the man himself!) invented them in 1873. To this day they’ve never gone out of style. And they never will. The original blue jeans Our signature straight fit A blank canvas for customization and self-expression Crafted with premium selvedge denim