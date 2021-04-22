Kloris CBD

500mg (5%) Cbd Oil Drops

£46.00

Multi-Buy Discount Buy 2 Save 10% Buy 3 Save 20% SUBSCRIPTION Save £7.00 per bottle Now also available on subscription - save £7 per bottle Awarded Best CBD Oil in the Red Magazine Awards 2019 and winner of the Editor’s Choice Award at the Beauty Shortlist Awards 2020. KLORIS 500mg (5%) CBD oil drops (10ml) contain the highest quality organic European grown Cannabis Sativa L extracts available in the UK today. If you're new to CBD oil, our 500mg drops are a great place to start. You might also want to check out our CBD Mythbusting guide and our article How Will CBD Make Me Feel? An effective, simple and quick way to get your daily dose of CBD. For most effective use, simply place a few drops under the tongue and allow to absorb. Each drop contains approximately 2.5mg CBD. Each bottle contains around 200 drops (around 4 weeks use on average). Our CBD oral drops are broad spectrum (THC free), suitable for vegans, gluten free and GMO free. Our 5% oil is is made from the finest organic cannabinoid rich Cannabis Sativa L. Hemp and MCT Oils. This product contains 5% (500mg) cannabidiol (CBD) extracted and purified in a precise and environmentally friendly process that removes all traces of THC. Our oil also contains a broad spectrum of other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and nutrients, essential for the 'entourage effect'. We add no flavourings, colourants or preservatives - simply high quality MCT oil to maximise bio-availability and ensure even concentration of CBD. This gives our oil a light colour and a pleasant, natural flavour which is slightly woody/grassy in nature, easy to take on its own or to incorporate into your own ritual or routine. You can read more about our product philosophy here. Because of our plant material sourcing and independent lab analysis of all KLORIS products for purity and quality, we are proud to be the UK market leaders in premium quality CBD products. There is no THC in any KLORIS product. Each 10ml bottle contains: 500mg hemp derived CBD (cannabidiol) 9500mg Phytocannabinoids, terpenes and coconut-derived MCT oil Also available in 1000mg (10%) strength. Recommended Serving: Shake well and then use the built-in dropper to take 4-10 drops under the tongue and leave for 90 seconds. Start low and build to a serving most effective for you. For full instructions see our CBD oil serving guide. Each bottle contains approx. 200 drops. Testing: Each batch of our 5% oil drops is independently tested and certified by a CTA approved lab for purity and potency. Click here to view the certificate for this batch. Ingredients: Cold pressed MCT oil (from coconut) Hemp (Cannabis Sativa L.) derived cannabinoids Use within 6 months of opening. Suitable for vegans & vegetarians. THC Free. 100% Natural & Organic. AS SEEN IN: