Mayfair Linen

500 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set, Queen

$49.99 $37.49

Buy Now Review It

100% Long Staple Pure Cotton - Sateen Weave HIGHEST QUALITY BEST COTTON SHEETS - MAYFAIR LINEN - If you love luxury and durability of hotel bed sheets and the look of crisp pillowcases, you’ll adore our Breathable Queen Sheets, 500-thread-count. We use yarns made with 100% long staple cotton fiber and a gorgeous sateen weave. Our eco-friendly sheets retain softness for a lifetime and resist fading. Indulge in soft bed sheets with detailed hem, available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, and King Sizes. QUEEN Size Luxury 4pc Bed Sheets Set - 1 Flat Sheet: 90" x 102"; 1 Fully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: 60" x 80" + 15" finished deep pocket to fit mattresses from 9" to 18"; and 2 Standard Pillowcases: 20" x 30". EASY HOME LAUNDRY & QUICK DRY – Highest quality dye materials are used for fade resistance. Recommended for regular wash & short dry cycles for superior softness. CERTIFIED STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX - tests for harmful substances. Extensive product checks and regular company audits ensure that the industry has a globally sustainable awareness of the responsible use of chemicals. The fabric is then tested for meeting performance like no pilling, shrinkage, color fastness, tear strength before being individually measured and stitched to perfection. Then it is inspected, piece by piece, to be defect free and packed as set. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Our products are backed by incredible customer service; we are dedicated to making sure you have an excellent experience, from the moment you place your order until after you begin using your new bedding. ORDER NOW, there’s no risk. Our high-quality designs match any decor and make the ultimate gift idea for men and women, Moms and Dads, Valentine's - Mother's - Father's Day and Christmas. Best for any room in your house - bedroom, guest, kids room, vacation home.