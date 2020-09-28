Insignia

50-inch Smart 4k Uhd – Fire Tv Edition, Released 2020

$349.99 $249.99

Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more. Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV: With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.