Calvin Klein Jeans

5 Ways To Make Jeans And A T-shirt More Exciting

£385.00 £308.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Hailed as one of the most influential brands of all time, Calvin Klein offers artistically appreciable styles that challenge fashion norms. These multicoloured cotton ranch print straight leg jeans from Calvin Klein Jeans Est. 1978 feature a high rise, a button and zip fly, a five pocket design and a branded rear patch.