Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Giantex
5-tier S-shaped Bookshelf
$79.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon Australia
Need a few alternatives?
Giantex
Bookshelf
BUY
$79.95
Amazon Australia
Giantex
Coat Rack Stand
BUY
$86.96
Amazon Australia
Simple Houseware
Kitchen Cart
BUY
$29.87
Amazon Australia
Artiss
Industrial Pipe Floating Wall Shelves
BUY
$168.95
Amazon Australia
More from Giantex
Giantex
Bookshelf
BUY
$79.95
Amazon Australia
Giantex
Coat Rack Stand
BUY
$86.96
Amazon Australia
Giantex
Wooden Corner Desk
BUY
$139.95
Amazon Australia
Giantex
Storage Cabinet
BUY
$89.99
$116.99
Amazon
More from Storage & Organization
Giantex
Bookshelf
BUY
$79.95
Amazon Australia
Giantex
Coat Rack Stand
BUY
$86.96
Amazon Australia
Simple Houseware
Kitchen Cart
BUY
$29.87
Amazon Australia
Artiss
Industrial Pipe Floating Wall Shelves
BUY
$168.95
Amazon Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted