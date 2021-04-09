Tribesigns

5-tier Bookshelf Industrial Bookcase

$169.99

Buy Now Review It

✔ 【Modern Style Ladder Bookshelf】: This Modern stylish ladder shelf will beautify and expand interior storage space for your living room, home office, study room, bedroom ✔【5-Tier Large Storage Capacity】: Overall size: 47.2”L x 11.8”W x 62.9”H. The 5-shelf adder bookcase make full use of the limited space, provides ample storage space for your books, office supplies, knickknack, family photos, ornaments and more ✔【Sturdy Construction, Large Weight Capacity】: The bookshelf constructed of thick particle board combined with sturdy metal frame which guarantees stability and durability, weight capacity of each shelf is up to 50lbs allowing you to collect and display heavier items ✔【Multifunctional Storage Shelves】: The shelving unit is high on utility, you can place it in living room, office, kitchen, bedroom, nursery room for organizing or displaying anything you wanted. It fits great in a corner and flush against the wall perfectly, or can be used as a room divider in living room/dining room ✔【Buy with Confidence】: Every piece is labeled and all hardware with tools are included with instructions. (We provide 18 months quality assurance and friendly customer service for our products) Tribesigns Bookshelf 5-Shelf Retro Ladder Bookcase, A Great Solution for Organizing Books, Nickknacks, Ornaments You Wanted to Collect and Display.