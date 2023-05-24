Costway

5-tier Bookshelf Freestanding Storage Shelf

$219.99 $87.99

Do you want to add a beautiful new piece of furniture to your home? Our 5-tier tree bookcase is not only very practical but also eye-catching. Coming with a thicken middle pillar made of MDF, each shelf can hold up to 11 lbs and the overall weight capacity is 55 lbs. In addition, the bookcase also features non-toppling device and anti-slip foot pads, both settings improve the stability and better protect your family. What's more, the bookcase has 5 spacious shelves where you can place different decorations. Through simple assembly, you will soon get a high-quality bookshelf which is suitable for living room, bedroom, study and office. Features Color: Brown Walnut-White Material: MDF, Engineered Wood Overall Dimension: 31.5'' x 11'' x 59'' (L x W x H) Weight Capacity of Each Shelf: 11 lbs Overall Weight Capacity: 55 lbs Net Weight: 33 lbs Package Includes: 1 x Bookshelf 1 x User Guide