5 Second Brush On Nail Glue
$4.19
At Sally Beauty
IBD 5-Second Brush-On Nail Glue is perfect for natural nails, artificial nails and tips. Fast drying, durable and more moisture-resistant than any other adhesive. Excellent for salon retail!
How Celebrity Manicurists Fix A Broken Nail For $5
by
Danielle Cohen
Julep
Julep Stick It To Me Oxygen Bonding Base Coat
$14.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Orly
Orly® Nail Polish Lacquer White Tips - 0.6 Fl Oz
$6.39
from
Target
BUY
J. Hannah
Nail Polish
$19.00
from
The Line
BUY
Uka
Nail Oil
$36.00
from
Peach and Lily
BUY
IBD
5 Second Nail Fill
$5.48
from
Walmart
BUY
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Nails
OPI Just Dropped Its Fall Nail Collection — & You'll Want Ev...
Even if you've never been to Scotland, you can probably still picture the color palette: rolling green hillsides, the weathered slate of Edinburgh Castle,
by
Megan Decker
Nails
5 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades For The Fall Bride
From a color palette perspective, fall is the best time for a wedding. Mother Nature provides the blazing red and orange foliage, only to be matched by
by
Megan Decker
Nails
Selena Gomez Is Giving Us Festive Manicure Inspiration For Labor ...
For most of us, Labor Day weekend is less about the holiday and more about the extra day off and the unofficial line it draws on the calendar: summer
by
Megan Decker
