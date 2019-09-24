Search
IBD

5 Second Brush On Nail Glue

$4.19
At Sally Beauty
IBD 5-Second Brush-On Nail Glue is perfect for natural nails, artificial nails and tips. Fast drying, durable and more moisture-resistant than any other adhesive. Excellent for salon retail!
How Celebrity Manicurists Fix A Broken Nail For $5
by Danielle Cohen