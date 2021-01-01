ASDM Beverly Hills

5% Polyglutamic Acid Serum Size: 50g / NET WT. 1.7 OZ. UPC# 718194304933 What it is: A peptide-rich, hydration balancing serum with no added fillers. It has the highest stable concentration of 5% Polyglutamic Acid on the market. Skin Concerns: Dryness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Sensitive Skin Highlighted Ingredients: 5% Polyglutamic Acid Complex: A naturally occurring peptide that has incomparable hydration properties. Balances skin hydration levels, locks in moisture and plumps out fine lines and wrinkles. Non greasy, silky-smooth application. What Else You Need To Know: 5% Polyglutamic Acid is the highest stable concentration of Polyglutamic Acid on the market. DISTILLED WATER, POLYGLUTAMIC ACID, [LEUCONOSTOC/RADISH ROOT FERMENT FILTRATE, LONICERA JAPONICA (HONEYSUCKLE) FLOWER EXTRACT, LONICERA CAPRIFOLIUM (HONEYSUCKLE) FLOWER EXTRACT, POPULUS TREMULOIDES (ASPEN BARK) EXTRACT, GLUCONOLACTONE] (ECOCERT APPROVED NATURAL PRESERVATIVE) After cleansing face, apply a pearl-size amount of product unto face, neck & décollete. Use twice daily. If irritation occurs, discontinue use, and consult with physician.