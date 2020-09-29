WILLBOND

5 Pieces White Nurse Hat

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

5 Pieces white nurse hat headband nurse cap costume and 10 pins for dress up costume Halloween party or gift to nurse Features: The nurse hat is made of good fabric texture and exquisite workmanship, and the pins plated with white paint, sturdy and durable. Measure: The nurse hair cap is about 19 x 10 cm, fitting most older children, teens. Function: These nurse caps are useful for nurse school and work usage, can be sent to nurse as a gift. The fun birthday and Halloween hat accessory set is available for role play and dress up theme parties. Specification: Color: white Material: cotton material Size: about 19 x 10 cm Package includes: 5 x White nurse hat 10 x Nurse hat pins Warm notice: Please choose the appropriate hat according to your head size.