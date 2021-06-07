United States
Spectrum Collection
5 Piece Zodiac Brush Set
£35.00
At Beauty Bay
A five-piece brush set. Your base brushes are about to get a serious upgrade. Spectrum’s 5 Piece Zodiac Brush Set features a boujie starry design, chic gold ferrules, and super soft synthetic bristles, perfect for adding extra glam to your brush collection. With five must-have brushes for creating a flawless base, the set is the ultimate set for any makeup obsessive. Reusable black case included. Vegan Cruelty free