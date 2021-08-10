Sanctuary

5 Pack Pre-spring Ppe Masks

All sales are final. No refund or exchanges. Our Essential Lifestyle Fashion Mask is designed to create a barrier to protect you from the environment around you, while also making you feel confident. We've got your covered! Match your Mask with our Favorites: Feeling Fresh Dress Let's Hang Cardi in Desert Sage Camo Nap Tee in Air Leopard Lotus Happy Days Sweatshirt Eco Sugar Airbrush Featured in: Vogue, R29, Who What Wear, Forbes, Today & Oprah Mag. With your purchase of a mask, we will provide masks to organizations in need. We are in this together. #SanctuaryGivesBack Fabric & Care One Size | Unisex Nose wire Fabric content shell: 100% cotton muslin with a double inner layer Fabric content sewn-in filter: 100% polypropylene meltblown Care: Washable Sanitizing Care: We suggest you disinfect the mask after each use with alcohol. Designed in America, Manufactured in Asia, Worn Globally