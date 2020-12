CTS Air Plants Store

5 Pack Assorted Tillandsia Air Plants

$13.95

Buy Now Review It

NO SOIL REQUIRED - These plants are small(1"-5"), perfectly sized for miniature glass terrariums, glass pots, wall planters or even bottles. Because air plants absorb nutrients through the leaves there is no need to pot in soil. These plants are ideal for indoor vertical gardens or displays. These convenient plants are a beautiful addition to any home.