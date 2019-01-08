Maxdot

5 Pack Applicator Pens With Brush Tip

$6.59

Buy Now Review It

Package content: 5 x empty twist pen- Each tube's capacity: 3 ml, good for professional and home use . With white brush tip: the tip is like a paint brush and you can make the oil goes on evenly and fits underneath your nails or your lip . Easy to carry and store: overall length is about 5 inch, portable brush pen applicator, easy to take it on the go, in your purse or bag . No waste and sanitary: by twisting the pen, filled the brush head with cosmetic liquid and then precisely paint in where you need it . Wide usages: good for filling lip gloss, nail nutrition oil, essential oils, nail polish, eyelash growth, perfume, etc.