Manduka

5 Mm Begin

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

For information on how Manduka contributes to the community, please visit the u003Ca href="https:u002Fu002Fwww.zappos.comu002Fbu002Fmandukau002Fbrandu002F2815"u003EAbout pageu003Cu002Fau003E, Start your yoga journey with Manduka® and the beginner-focused 5mm Begin mat., Closed-cell surface design prevents sweat from soaking into the mat., Integrated alignment stripe to help you find proper positioning., Grippy texture helps keep you stable., A thicker, 5mm design provides ample cushioning., Free of chemical solvents, toxic glues and manufactured in an energy-efficient facility., u003Cstrongu003EMeasurementsu003Cu002Fstrongu003Eu003Cbru003E• Dimensions: 68" x 24" (172cm x 61cm)u003Cbru003E• Weight: 2.5lbs (1.1kg), Imported.