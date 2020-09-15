Sah D'Simone

5-minute Daily Meditations: Instant Wisdom, Clarity, And Calm

Whenever you're ready to take five-on your commute, between appointments, or after dinner-5-Minute Daily Meditations offers quick and easy guidance for instant wisdom, clarity, and calm. These short and accessible daily meditations allow you to practice mindfulness any day, anytime, and anywhere. With 365 daily meditations on everything from emotions and fears to forgiveness and love, 5-Minute Daily Meditations is a go-to guide for mindful living when life gets busy. 5-Minute Daily Meditations helps you be present in everything that you do with: 5-Minute daily meditations that foster self-reflection and awareness, even on the go! Flexible structure with daily meditations that span one full year, from January to January, so that you can start whenever you're ready Everyday awareness with daily meditations that speak to the most common problems, hardships, emotions, joys, etc. that we face on a daily basis Live your most mindful year yet. 5-Minute Daily Meditations offers quick and easy guidance to reset and find purpose-no matter how busy life gets.