Simmons Curv

5 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Take your mattress from ordinary to extraordinary by adding the Memory Foam and Fiber topper. This topper is truly the best of both worlds utilizing the support of memory foam and the added comfort of a fiberfill pillowtop. The revolutionary Curv memory foam layer provides 3" of ultimate support and comfort working with your body’s unique shape and size for a personalized sleep experience. The memory foam reduces pressure on joints while working to channel away heat reducing unwanted sleep disturbances. Adding 1.5" of fiberfill leaves you feeling like you're sleeping on a cloud. The dual benefits of the Memory Foam and Fiber topper give you the best of worlds: luxurious comfort and unbeatable support, for your best night's rest.