Flight 001

5-in-1 Universal Adapter

A Flight 001 5-in-1 adapter in a simple, easy-to-use design that follows the color-coded JA/C READY adapter system. Corresponds for use in 150 countries. USB port included. Imported, China. Style #FLIGH30144
