Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Home Depot
5 Ft. Artificial Bird Of Paradise Plant In Plastic Pot
$378.00
$194.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Home Depot
Need a few alternatives?
Home Depot
5 Ft. Artificial Bird Of Paradise Plant In Plastic Pot
BUY
$194.50
$378.00
Home Depot
The Jungle Collective
Monstera Deliciosa
BUY
$16.99
The Jungle Collective
Patch Plants
£50 Gift Voucher
BUY
£50.00
Prezola
The Good Plant Co
Grow Kit
BUY
$64.95
The Good Plant Co
More from Home Depot
Home Depot
Jacquard Large Pink Multi-coloured Velour Terry Fabric
BUY
$71.51
Home Depot
Home Depot
Outdoor Green Mound Juniper
BUY
$100.00
Home Depot
Home Depot
Bankers Lamp With Led Bulb
BUY
$43.48
Home Depot
Home Depot
Guzmania Bromeliad
BUY
$13.48
The Home Depot
More from Plants
The Sill
Medium Philodendron In Hyde Planter
BUY
$68.00
$84.00
The Sill
Home Depot
5 Ft. Artificial Bird Of Paradise Plant In Plastic Pot
BUY
$194.50
$378.00
Home Depot
The Jungle Collective
Monstera Deliciosa
BUY
$16.99
The Jungle Collective
We The Wild
Essential Plant Care Kit
BUY
$44.99
We The Wild
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted