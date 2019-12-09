Gerson

5-foot H White Electric 2-d Tree With Warm White Led Lights And Outdoor Adapter

$57.74

Buy Now Review It

At The Home Depot

Perfect for those whose floor space is at a premium or to accent your unique holiday decorative style, you'll love the elegant look of this beautiful, 2D illuminated tree. The branches on this tree only go out to the sides, not all the way around so that you can cozy this tree up close to your wall. No less than 112 energy efficient LED lights will sparkle throughout your holiday, with its trunk and branches wrapped in white PVC to reflect the shine. At 5 ft. tall, this gorgeous tree is a great option for smaller homes, hallways, foyers, apartments, college dorms and even office spaces.