Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Gorjana
5 Disc Choker Necklace
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
A delicate Gorjana choker necklace accented with tiny hammered links. Adjustable length and ring clasp.
Featured in 1 story
The Fashion Guide To The Weather Report
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
'kourt' Diamante Choker
$15.00
from
PrettyLittleThing
BUY
DETAILS
Pieces of Starr
Open Round Choker
$170.00
from
Les Nouvelles
BUY
DETAILS
Bond Hardware
Plug Necktie Collar
$135.00
from
Bond Hardware
BUY
DETAILS
Bond Hardware
Hitch Ring Necktie Collar
$195.00
from
Bond Hardware
BUY
More from Gorjana
DETAILS
Gorjana
Griffin Gem Dog Tag
$65.00
from
Gorjana
BUY
DETAILS
Gorjana
Madison Shimmer Huggies
$45.00
from
Gorjana
BUY
DETAILS
Gorjana
Amara Stud Earrings
$40.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Gorjana
Compass Coin Necklace
$60.00
from
Gorjana
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Aurate
Double Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant
$300.00
$240.00
from
Aurate
BUY
DETAILS
Etsy
Pastel Goth Melt Heart Necklace
$17.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Soko
Open Sabi Link Necklace
$98.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
DETAILS
Evevic
Cultured Pearl Jewelry Set
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted