Opalhouse

5.5″ Terracotta Planter Brown Clay – Opalhouse™ Designed With Jungalow™

$20.00

At Target

Highlights Round terracotta planter elevates the look of your home Terracotta construction for a classic, warm look Built-in tray for catching draining water Freestanding design provides versatile styling for any space Simple design blends effortlessly with any decor style Specifications Features: Round (shape) Number of Pieces: 2 Dimensions (Overall): 5.5 Inches (H) x 5.5 Inches (W) x 5.5 Inches (D) Weight: 1.93 Pounds Placement: Tabletop Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Assembly Details: No Assembly Required Material: Terracotta Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: June 25, 2021 TCIN: 81819930 UPC: 191908555263 Item Number (DPCI): 065-15-8184 Origin: Imported Description Tie together your indoor space with this Terracotta Planter from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. Crafted from terracotta for natural charm, this indoor planter showcases subtle texture and embossed detailing for a charming look that blends effortlessly with any decor style. A spacious body provides ample room for planting, while a built-in saucer helps capture falling soil and extra water to keep your home neat. Place it on your windowsill, terrace or balcony area to bring a fresh look to your indoor space. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that’s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.