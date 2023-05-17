Satisfyer

5.5″ Lolli Plug

$69.99 $87.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wild Secrets

Be ready for your sweetest booty play session yet! The Lolli Plug 1 is crafted in a diamond-shaped texture from smooth and body-safe silicone. Powerful dual motors offer deep and rumbling vibration while remaining whisper quiet, with twelve modes to explore via easy-to-use controls. A beaded design is graduated in size for comfortable insertion, with an easy grip handle for added security. Conveniently USB-rechargeable, in a fully waterproof design for wet and wild fun in the shower or bath. For best results, use with a water-based lubricant and sanitise with toy cleaner before and after use.