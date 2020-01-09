Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

This 4-Piece Dishcloth Set from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia is a charming addition to your kitchen. These square kitchen dishcloths are made from 100% cotton and are sure to be your go-to choice every time you have to wipe down your kitchen counter or wash up after a meal. Featuring a waffle-weave construction that's ideal for retaining water and staying soapy, these soft cotton dishcloths can be used for a variety of household cleaning tasks. Plus, the neutral color palette seamlessly blends with most interior decor.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.