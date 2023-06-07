LaView

4mp Bulb Security Camera

$49.99 $39.99

【4MP HD Image & Starlight Color Night Vision】The light bulb camera can support 4MP HD(2304X1296P) and 12×digital zoom, much clearer than 1080P, ensuring that you can see ultra-clear details during the day and night. The outdoor security cameras support color/smart/infrared night vision. Whether in the presence of faint starlight or complete darkness, It can ensure that objects within 30 feet can be clearly monitored, giving you the best night vision experience. 【Wireless & Easy to Install】This security cameras wireless outdoor can be installed using a normal E27 bulb base (110V~240V) and light bulb security camera is certified by ETL. Then use the mobile phone to download the LaView App, and use the App to help the bulb camera connect to the WIFI (Works with 2.4GHz WiFi only, 5GHz WiFi is NOT supported). No other operations are required. 【Motion Detection & Motion-Tracking Alerts】Motion tracking supports security cameras to sccurately detect objects and automatically track them in a super large range of 355° and 17 feet. You can also set different sensitivity (low/medium/high) according to your needs. After enabling, home security cameras will begin to automatically record and follow the object in motion, and "Alarm" when needed. 【Two-Way Audio & Alarm Siren】Wifi security camera enables you talk with you family or visitors on your mobile phone. You can set an audible alarm to sound a loud alarm when a moving object is detected，then built-in advanced microphone speaker allows you scare away uninvited guests, and say hello to welcome guests. 【Multi-user Sharing & Works with Alexa】This camaras de seguridad can support up to 20 users to watch the video at the same time, so you can share the cameras for home security with your family and friends, which is an extra security asured. Compatible with Alexa And Google Assistant. Indoor camera and app are easy to Install, simple to control.