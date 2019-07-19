Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesSunglasses & Eyewear
Givenchy

47mm Sunglasses

$325.00$216.90
At Nordstrom
Retro-inspired shades feature cool signature details like shiny chevron inlays at the temples and star-embossed inserts on the insides of the arms.
Featured in 1 story
22 Designer Finds To Buy At Nordstrom's Big Sale
by Eliza Huber