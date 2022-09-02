United States
'47
’47 New York Yankees Classic Baseball Hat
$29.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 59976969; Color Code: 036 Cotton baseball cap by '47 brand. Structured 6-panel fabrication and topped with a New York Yankees logo to the front. Includes an adjustable closure at the back and finished with a curved brim. Boston-based '47 Brand was founded in 1947 by twin brothers that grew their business from a single street cart to a premier sports lifestyle brand with a unique mix of headwear and apparel. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - Adjustable circumference