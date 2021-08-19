Made By Design

45l Rectangle Step Trash Can

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Tidy up your home and bring a touch of style to your space with the Rectangle Step Trash Can from Made By Design™. This stainless steel trash can is designed with a front foot pedal that allows for hands-free operation, while the removable inner bucket allows for easy trash disposal. Plus, the lidded design ensures trash stays concealed. Featuring a classic rectangular silhouette, it features a fingerprint-resistant design to prevent fingerprint marks for a clean look, making it just the right pick for any room in your home. Everyday ingenuity that’s a joy to use. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.