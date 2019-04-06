Otto & Ben

45" Storage Ottoman With Smart Lift Top

$31.99

Otto and Ben SMART LIFT TOP Ottoman Bench This multi-purpose ottoman is a bench, storage and footrest all in one! Padded with premium comfort foam, cushion top makes it comfortable for sitting while premium tweed fabric adds lush and modern look and feel to you interior. Features: Comfort Foam Padded Top: adds extra seating comfortQuick and Easy Folding: folds in flat and unfolds into a storage form within seconds Smart Lift Top: lid swings open on either side so you don’t have to clear the top as it opens. Tuft Design: adds modern and stylish delight to your interior Colors Available: Dark Grey, Light Grey, Brown Upholstery Material: Premium Tweed Linen Construction Material: Medium-Density Fiber Board (MDF) Product Size (inches) and Weight: ASEEMBLED: 45L x 15D x 15H INNER STORAGE: 43.5L x 13.5D x 13H PERFECT FOR SPACE SAVING! Bedroom, living room, work space, closet, kids play room, you name it! The perfect solution for your organization needs! All those loose items lying around like blankets, cushions, clothes, remotes, books or little toys now have a place to be neatly stored. BEDROOM STORAGE BENCH – The SMART LIFT TOP is an absolute charmer! Featuring classic Tuft cushion top that swings open on either side, this storage is the perfect footboard partner to store books, magazines, blankets, extra pillows and other treasures. ENTRYWAY SHOE STORAGE BENCH Its sturdy structure makes this the perfect place to sit while perfecting your shoe laces while its hidden storage gives ample room to store your shoes for a clean entryway. CARE INSTRUCTIONSSpot clean, air dry. DO NOT use bleach.