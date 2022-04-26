United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Mercury Row
44” Console Table
$235.00$154.99
At Wayfair
A minimal take on art-deco flair, this cocktail table adds a modern touch to your entryway or bedroom. countertop crafted from engineered wood and durable laminate, it boasts a faux white marble or reclaimed Barnwood finish that's perfect for adding a stylish lamp or framed photo. Rounded corners and a clean-cut back give it a contemporary look and feel, while its metal frame base offers this piece a hint of an accent. Perfect for holding mail or potted plants, this piece easily pairs form and function.