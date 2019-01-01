Elomi

4381 Elomi Charley Underwired Bralette

£48.00 £43.20

At Belle Lingerie

4381 Elomi Charley Underwired Bralette Add some fun and flirtatious flair to your everyday lingerie collection with the stunning new Charley range, by Elomi, for this season! Adorned in luscious floral embroidery, upon delicate, semi-sheer cups, this range is sure to flatter your curves! This bralette offers a comfortable and contemporary fit, with underwired cups for additional support and anchorage. The bralette is non-padded and non-moulded for a natural look and feel. Pair with matching coordinates from the Charley range to create a super sexy everyday lingerie set! Gorgeous patterned fabric Beautiful floral decoration adorns the cups Ideal for both everyday wear and special occasions! Semi-sheer mesh styling on the upper cups Underwired cups for uplift and additional anchorage Strong and supportive bra Stunning colourway sure to flatter your curves! Non-padded and non-moulded design Comfortable and flexible fit Contemporary styling Matching coordinates available! Composition:- 74% Nylon | 26% Elastane RRP £48.00 Listed in UK sizes