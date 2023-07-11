MDODM

43-inch Assembled Faux Pampas Grass

$23.97 $9.60

Premium Quality Material: the Faux Pampas Grass is Made of Silk for the Featehrs, Iron Wire Wrapped With Paper for the Stem. Adjustable size: Our products are updated to adjustable style. Each pampas grass consists of 4 sticks, total 12 sticks in package (vase is not included). You can assemble two or three sticks to make it different size. Or assemble all 4 sticks to be 43inch. If you have any problem, please contact us freely. Tall, Soft and Fluffy: The faux pampas grass is about 43 inches tall with 18 branches. All soft and thick feathers looks natural and elegant, perfet boho decor to your home. No Shedding, Fading or Allergens: Unlike dried real pampas grass, the fake Pompas grass has no smell, mess and allergens, long lasting and no maintenance required. It is friendly with your children and pets. Great Decor: Our large artificial pampas grass fits great with any decor and creats the perfect finishing touch to complete your existing home decor. It is very suitable for house, living room, dining room, kitchen, party, garlands and so on. Or make wedding arch, bouquet, centerpiece for the table and flower stand. Perfect Gift: A wonderful gift for families and friends on Christmas day, Birthday, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, Wedding, Anniversary, Thanksgiving, and any other important events.