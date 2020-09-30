42 birds

42 Birds Lightweight Cork Yoga Mat

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Lightweight and smooth to the touch, this versatile yoga mat is made from sustainably sourced cork with a recyclable foam bottom layer that provides comfortable cushioning. Cork is naturally anti-microbial and non-slip, so you can go towel-free for sweaty flows and rest assured your mat will resist mold, mildew, and lingering odors. **About 42 Birds** Driven by functionality, sustainability, and natural beauty, 42 Birds brings a new level of eco-consciousness to the yoga community with a collection of mats, blocks, and rollers that support cork forests and farmers in Spain and Portugal.