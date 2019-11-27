Levi's® Plus

414 Classic Straight

$59.50 $35.70

Sometimes, life demands that you take it easy. When the day is right, step out in effortless cool with the 414™ Relaxed Straight Jean.The 414™ features a mid rise and a loose, relaxed fit that runs straight from the hip through the leg.Leather brand patch at the back waist.Woven flag patch set at the back right pocket.Five-pocket design with signature arcuate stitch.Belt-loop waistband.Zip fly and button closure.Soft Clean White: 97% cotton, 3% elastane;Island Rinse: 79% cotton, 19% polyester, 2% elastane.Oak Blues, Thistle Lake: 60% cotton, 23% viscose, 16% polyester, 1% elastane;Northwest Sky, Soft Parade: 52% cotton, 29% viscose, 18% polyester, 1% elastane.Machine wash and tumble dry.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 16W, inseam S. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Waist Measurement: 36 in. Outseam: 42 in. Inseam: 32 in. Front Rise: 10 3⁄4 in. Back Rise: 16 7⁄8 in. Leg Opening: 17 in.