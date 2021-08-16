New Balance

411 V1 Walking Shoe

100% Fabric Imported Rubber sole Comfy Walking Companion: The 411v1 walking shoes from New Balance are lightweight and reliable trainers that can take you from your daily walks to your weekend outings with ease Ultra-Responsive Ride: DynaSoft midsole cushioning in these running shoes delivers an ultra-responsive ride coupled with plush comfort for an amplified performance experience Cool and Comfortable: An EVA foam insert helps increase comfort underfoot while engineered mesh materials add breathability to the uppers of these lightweight running shoes Sleek Style: Feet will look and feel their best in these modern fitness shoes. Seam-free construction creates a sleek look and feel while classic NB branding and fresh color combos catch the eye Durable Outsole: Ground contact EVA outsoles with rubber pods help ensure that these comfortable running shoes provide durable performance on a variety of surfaces The 411 shoe for women from New Balance delivers comfort to your daily walk. Designed with a leather and mesh upper above super soft cushioning, it delivers the versatility and support needed to take you through your daily workouts and weekend fun alike.